Newlywed Ranbir Kapoor Flaunts His Mehendi With Wife Alia Bhatt's Name On It; Have A Look

Bollywood's much-loved couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have finally tied the knot in a private ceremony that took place at Vastu home on Thursday, April 14. Soon after their much-awaited wedding, Alia Bhatt shared pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram handle and the couple looked nothing less than a dream.

Ranbir Kapoor flaunts his Mehendi

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor greeted the paparazzi as they made their first media appearance after tying the knot. The couple looked nothing less than royalty as they ticked the wedding milestone to begin a new journey together. In one of the pictures clicked by the entertainment photographer and content creator, Varindar Chawla, Ranbir and Alia could be seen posing for the camera with the former flaunting his Mehendi which had his wife's name written on it. Have a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wore Sabyasachi on their wedding day

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor coordinated in regal white coloured outfits for their big day. Ranbir even flaunted his Mehendi that had Alia's name on it. Alia ditched the quintessential red lehenga and took the contemporary route as she wore an ivory-gold saree. She accessorised her look with a heavy choker necklace, jhumkas and mangtikka. Ranbir looked dapper as well as regal in an ivory-hued sherwani. The groom also donned a safa and completed his look with a matching dupatta and pagdi (turban).

Alia Bhatt shares dreamy pics on social media

After tying the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt took to her official Instagram handle and dropped some adorable wedding pics. She even wrote a heartfelt note, which stated, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married." The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor added, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites." "Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," the note read.

Image: Varindar Chawla