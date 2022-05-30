Newlyweds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Mushy Moment From Old Ad Shoot Goes Viral; See Pics

Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate yet dreamy wedding ceremony that took place on April 14. Soon after the nuptials, the newlyweds appeared in several television commercials. Now, behind-the-scenes photos of one of their ads have gone viral on the internet.

In the photos, the couple can be seen striking vivid poses for the cameras as they enjoy each other's company. One photo also captures Ranbir lovingly gazing at Alia, thereby leaving her blushing. Check it out below:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's BTS photos

This comes just a day after Alia Bhatt's 2 States co-actor Arjun Kapoor hilariously teased the former on her Instagram comments. On Sunday afternoon, Alia took to Instagram to share a slew of stunning sun-kissed photos of herself online. While sharing the photos, Alia expressed, "just give me my sunshine and I’ll be on my way."

However, when the dreamy post caught the attention of Arjun Kapoor, he did not leave the opportunity to tease the newlywed bride. Referring to sunshine as her husband Ranbir Kapoor, the Ishaqzaade star commented, "Sunshine is in Mumbai shooting with Luv Ranjan but!!!" Alia, who was missing the company of her husband, replied "Stop rubbing it in." Prior to this, Alia also responded to a viral video of Ranbir Kapoor cradling an adorable baby. While re-sharing the cute clip on her official Instagram page, Alia wrote, "Okay. This video is a full vibe (crying emoticon)".

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's upcoming sci-fi film Brahmastra has become one of the most anticipated films of the year. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the first part of the trilogy is also set to hit the silver screens on September 9, 2022. Apart from Alia and Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the superhero film.

Reportedly, the plot of the movie is set in two timeframes. The story focuses on the life of a young man Shiva, who travels 3000 years back in time to unveil the mystery of his superpowers. While one-time frame features the modern time, the other is set in the pre-Mahabharatha era, where Shiva learns about Brahmastra to defeat his enemy in the present time.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt