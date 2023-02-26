Newlyweds Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Seek Blessings At Mahakaleshwar Temple; Video Goes Viral

Newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul recently visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to seek Lord Shiva's blessings. Soon after their temple visit, the couple's photos and videos went viral on social media. This is their first spiritual visit after their wedding in January.

The couple wore matching traditional clothes. While Athiya wore a yellow saree, KL Rahul opted for a matching dhoti teamed with a doshala. In the viral videos, they prayed to the Lord with folded hands. They also sat inside the temple premises along with the other devotees.

Ahead of KL Rahul's test match at the Holkar Stadium, Indore, they were seen offering prayers at the Jyotirlinga. The match will be played against Australia from March 1. Currently, KL Rahul is facing heavy backlash for his current form in the game. His place in the match is being questioned by the netizens after Shubman Gill, who is in red-hot form, was dropped for KL Rahul.

Take a look at the viral videos and photos from the Mahakaleshwar Temple

Jab insaan har jagah se haar jaata hai to bhagwan hi sahara dete hain 💙🧡🙏#KLRahulpic.twitter.com/YT2HHmTv33 — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) February 26, 2023

KL Rahul reached Mahakal temple with wife Athiya Shetty before Ind vs Aus 3rd test match in Indore! 🙏❤️pic.twitter.com/dbrQ4Y3njU — Kunal Yadav (@kunaalyaadav) February 26, 2023

When Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul revealed secrets about each other

Vogue recently shared a video on their YouTube channel where Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul took a relationship quiz. The couple revealed a lot while answering questions about each other. KL Rahul revealed that Athiya doesn't know how to drive. To this, the actress jokingly said that she doesn't want to risk anyone else's life. The cricketer also revealed that Athiya is very stubborn and her whole family is "scared of her".

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot on January 23, earlier this year. Before marriage, the couple dated each other for almost three years. They had an intimate wedding ceremony at Suniel Shetty's sprawling Khandala farmhouse. The couple also had pre-wedding festivities including haldi, sangeet, mehendi and muhurtham.