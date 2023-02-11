Newlyweds Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Host Delhi Reception, Inside Photos Surface

The newly married couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra recently hosted a reception for their close friends and family at the Leela Palace in New Delhi. Now, some unseen pictures from the couple's after-wedding celebration have been doing rounds on social media. In the viral photos, the couple can be seen posing with two people, seemingly family members.

The actress opted for a white ethnic suit teamed with a pink dupatta. She sported a pink chooda in her hands and ditched her sindoor and mangalsutra. On the other hand, Malhotra wore a red sweatshirt paired with blue jeans. In another picture, the actor was spotted in a different attire while the family members were snapped in the same ensembles.

See photos:

As soon as the pictures went viral, fans were quick to speculate that the photos were from the couple's intimate wedding reception. Many pointed out that Kiara and Sidharth's attires were the same as they wore while they were snapped by the paps. For the unversed, the couple did not pose for the cameras upon arrival but the shutterbugs still managed to capture them on their way to the venue.



See the photos here:

More about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married in a lavish affair at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. The couple's pre-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet were held on February 5 and 6.

Kiara's younger brother Mishaal gave a special performance for the couple on the sangeet night. He crooned his self-composed song titled Muse. After giving a glimpse of his performance on social media, the singer released it on all platforms.