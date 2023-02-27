Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo-Kumar Varun Host Lunch Party In Delhi; Share Adorable Photos

Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun, who recently tied the knot on February 23, hosted an outdoor lunch party in Delhi. The post wedding event pictures were shared by the couple in a joint post on their Instagram handles on Monday (February 27). Maanvi captioned the post, “#2323 celebrations would’ve been incomplete without an outdoor lunch party in the Delhi winter(ish) sun.”

In the shared photo, Maanvi can be seen donning a white lehenga with thread work all over it. She styled her hair in loose curls and accessorised it white flowers. On the other hand, Varun was dressed in a pista green kurta pyjama with a vibrant jacket.

Check out the post here:

More on Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun's relationship

Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun reportedly met through some common friends at a party. They instantly clicked with each other. They began dating a year ago and made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day this year.

The couple announced their wedding on social media February 23 and wrote, “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together.”

Kumar Varun is an actor and stand-up comedian. He has also acted in web series like Laakhon Mein Ek and Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare among many others. Maanvi is known for her roles in web series like Four More Shots Please, Tripling and Made In Heaven.