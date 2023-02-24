Newlyweds Maanvi Gagroo-Varun Kumar Host Sundowner Party, See Inside Photos

Four More Shots Please! actress Maanvi Gagroo and stand-up comedian and actor Varun Kumar tied the knot on February 23. They recently hosted a sundowner party for their friends from the entertainment industry. Several celebrities including Bani J, Sayani Gupta, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Sriti Jha, Patralekhaa and others attended the post-wedding bash hosted by the newlyweds.

Maanvi and Varun's wedding reception was organised in Estella in Juhu, Mumbai. The attendees shared inside photos from the celebration which gave a glimpse of the fun times at the bash. For the function, the Maanvi wore a pink lehenga. She completed her look with gold jewellery. On the other hand, Varun wore a black suit.

Maanvi's BFF and TV actress Sriti Jha attended her post-wedding bash on Friday. Sharing the couple's photo from their sundowner party, she penned a heartfelt note and congratulated them.

She wrote, "Its not two broken halves becoming one. It's the light from a distant lighthouse bringing you both safely home because home is wherever you are both together. And because in the darkness you will reach out for a hand, not knowing for certain if someone else is even there. And your hands will meet, and then neither of you will ever need to be alone again. And that's all I know about love. (-Neil Gaiman)"

"@maanvigagroo @randomvarun Your love is a joy I have not known ever before. My heart is so full. Congratulations on impressing me and winning my validation #2323. I love you guys so much P.s : guys party me khana bohot mast tha," Sriti added.

Take a look.

Sayani Gupta also shared some unseen glimpses from the party. Sharing a photo, she wrote, "Look at her. Just ethereal and glowing. That's the happiest I've seen her. And it makes my heart so happy. Here's to love! @maanvigagroo I'm gonna weep today. Wish you only the bestest of the best sister. @randomvarun welcome to the family! Now ai can call you Jiju in public too. Love you both so much!"

Maanvi's Four More Shots Please! co-star Bani J also shared some photos from the party and congratulated her close friend and colleague.

In other unseen photos, the couple could be seen posing with Mirzapur actress Rasika Dugal. In one of the photos, they were seen cutting a cake with 'Lobsters' written on it.

Take a look at the photos below:

More about Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar

Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar reportedly met through some common friends at a party. They instantly clicked with each other. They began dating a year ago. After the couple announced their wedding on social media, many celebrities congratulated them.