Maanvi Gagroo, Varun Kumar Host Wedding Reception In Mumbai; See Photos

Four More Shots Please! star Maanvi Gagroo tied the knot with stand-up comic Varun Kumar on February 23. After holding a low-profile wedding ceremony in the company of friends and family, the duo held a wedding reception in Juhu’s Estella in Mumbai.

The couple posed for the paps at the ceremony. Maanvi Gagroo looked like an elegant bride in a rani pink lehenga paired with a golden necklace, earrings and maang tika. The groom, on the other hand, looked dapper in an all-black outfit.

Varun Kumar and Maanvi Gagroo posed with their family. Maanvi’s parents Surender Gagroo and Urmil Gagroo can be seen posing alongside the couple. Varun Kumar’s mother is also in the picture.

Check out the pictures from the newlyweds below:

Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar’s wedding

Maanvi Gagroo and Varun Kumar got married on February 23. Their wedding was not highly sensational, as they opted to do it with an intimate ceremony with family and friends. While Varun wore an all-white outfit, Maanvi looked stunning in a traditional red saree with embellishments.

Celebs wish the newlyweds

Maanvi and Varun posted pictures from the event on Instagram, in the comments of which many stars such as Hina Khan, Sriti Jha, Jitendra Kumar and Mallika Dua wished the duo. While Hina Khan commented, "Many congratulations love. Bless," Mallika Dua commented "Yayyyyyy congratulations KV and ManV (sic)." Other stars such as TV personality Bani J, Gauahar Khan, Yahya Bootwala and Arunabh Kumar gave their wishes to the couple.