Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Twin In Black, Greet Paparazzi At Film City; PICS

Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were clicked in the film city on May 4 as the duo was doing photoshoots for their highly-anticipated film, 'Brahmastra'.

Swati Singh
Image: Varinder Chawla

Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted together in the film city on May 4, 2022.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt waved at her fans as she was doing photoshoot with Ranbir for her upcoming film, 'Brahmastra'.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir Kapoor also waved at the paparazzi as he posed for the cameras in his casual attire.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' fame looked uber-cool in his casuals as he donned a black coloured oversized t-shirt and Gucci trousers teamed up with the same coloured cap & white sneakers.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt also chose to step out in her casuals as she wore a black coloured oversized shirt and same coloured pants paired with white flats.

Image: Varinder Chawla

The 'Raazi' actor also greeted fans with pictures as she could be seen getting clicked with a little fan of hers.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Ranbir shook hands with his fans and the 'Sanju' actor could be seen in all smiles while greeting them.

Image: Varinder Chawla

This was seemingly the first time that the duo was spotted together post their marriage in Ranbir's Vastu residence in the presence of their close family and friends.

