Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Twin In Black, Greet Paparazzi At Film City; PICS

Last Updated: 4th May, 2022 22:59 IST

This was seemingly the first time that the duo was spotted together post their marriage in Ranbir's Vastu residence in the presence of their close family and friends.

Ranbir shook hands with his fans and the 'Sanju' actor could be seen in all smiles while greeting them.

The 'Raazi' actor also greeted fans with pictures as she could be seen getting clicked with a little fan of hers.

Alia Bhatt also chose to step out in her casuals as she wore a black coloured oversized shirt and same coloured pants paired with white flats.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' fame looked uber-cool in his casuals as he donned a black coloured oversized t-shirt and Gucci trousers teamed up with the same coloured cap & white sneakers.

Ranbir Kapoor also waved at the paparazzi as he posed for the cameras in his casual attire.

Alia Bhatt waved at her fans as she was doing photoshoot with Ranbir for her upcoming film, 'Brahmastra'.

Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted together in the film city on May 4, 2022.

