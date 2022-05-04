Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Twin In Black, Greet Paparazzi At Film City; PICS

Quick links:
Alia Bhatt waved at her fans as she was doing photoshoot with Ranbir for her upcoming film, 'Brahmastra'.
The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' fame looked uber-cool in his casuals as he donned a black coloured oversized t-shirt and Gucci trousers teamed up with the same coloured cap & white sneakers.
Alia Bhatt also chose to step out in her casuals as she wore a black coloured oversized shirt and same coloured pants paired with white flats.
The 'Raazi' actor also greeted fans with pictures as she could be seen getting clicked with a little fan of hers.
Ranbir shook hands with his fans and the 'Sanju' actor could be seen in all smiles while greeting them.
