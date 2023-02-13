Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Dance To BurjKhalifa At Mumbai Reception | Watch

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted their second wedding reception at St.Regis Hotel in Mumbai on Sunday (February 13), after tying the knot in Jaisalmer on February 7. From Alia Bhatt to Varun Dhawan, couple's friends from the film fraternity attended the event.

Now, a video from the event has surfaced online, where the newlyweds can be seen shaking a leg with their family on the track BurjKhalifa.

In the video, the newlyweds can be seen grooving to the song in middle of the dance floor. While Sidharth can be seen dressed in an all black ensemble, Kiara donned a white and black gown for the occasion. The Kabir Singh actress also added a striking emerald and diamond necklace to her reception outfit.

The popular song from the 2022 film Laxmii is sung by Nikhita Gandhi and Shashi, among others, and featured Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar in the original music video.

Check out the video here:

In other video, the newlyweds were captured dancing to Kala Chasma from Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif starrer film Baar Baar Dekho.

Check out the video below:

More about Sidharth-Kiara wedding festivities

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted an intimate and low-key reception at the Leela Palace in New Delhi on February 9. The couple invited their close friends and family for the after-wedding celebration.

They got married in a lavish affair at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer. The couple's pre-wedding festivities including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet were held on February 5 and 6, respectively.

Several celebrities including Kiara's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla, her husband Jay Mehta and Kiara's childhood friend Isha Ambani along with her husband Anand Piramal attended the wedding ceremony.