Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Give Paps A Miss As They Host Reception In Delhi

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who recently tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer, were captured by the paps as they reached the venue of their wedding reception in Delhi. The newlyweds hosted a wedding reception for their close friends and family at the Leela Palace in New Delhi. The couple did not pose for the shutterbugs upon arrival.

Sidharth and Kiara kept their look casual for the after-wedding celebration.

See the photos here:

The newlyweds landed in Delhi on Wednesday (February 8) twinning in traditional red attire. Kiara wore a salwar kameez with a netted dupatta whereas Sidharth had an embroidered shawl wrapped around his neck and was dressed in a red kurta over a white pyjama.

Sidharth and Kiara got married in a close-knit ceremony at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Pre-wedding festivities, including haldi, mehendi, and sangeet began on Sunday (February 5).

Aside from the couple's close friends and family, Manish Malhotra, Isha Ambani, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Armaan Jain, and Anissa Malhotra were among those who attended the wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer.

When Kiara met Sidharth

During her appearance on a talk show, Kiara Advani disclosed she met the Ek Villian actor at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories in 2018. Additionally, they were frequently photographed together by paparazzi, which only served to confirm the dating rumours. But the pair didn't begin to appear on social media together until their movie Shershaah . Sidharth and Kiara shared a lot of photos and videos together on social media throughout the film's promotion.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official when Kiara posted a birthday wish for Sidharth on Instagram on January 16, 2023.