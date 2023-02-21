Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Walk Hand-in-hand At Mumbai Airport | Watch

Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani recently pictured at the Mumbai airport. The couple was seen exiting the airport as they were clicked by the paparazzi. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra both appeared in casual yet stunning outfits

Kiara Advani opted for an all-white look, wearing a white top and pants along with heels. The Shershaah star also wore a headband while rocking a golden waist bag. Sidharth Malhotra contrasted her look while wearing a lavender T-shirt, though kept it mild with a light-grey pair of trousers and a pair of sporty sneakers. Both Kiara and Sidharth wore their dark Aviator sunglasses.

Check out their video from the airport:

The pictures and videos of the newlyweds is viral on social media. In clips circulating online, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra walked hand-in-hand, while they were being photographed. Sidharth held his wife Kiara Advani's hand and later placed his arm around her.

Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married on February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. They then made their way to Delhi for a reception and followed up with a grand reception in Mumbai subsequently. Several stars such as Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vicky Kaushal, and Abhishek Bachchan attended the February 12 event.

The duo first met each other during a party for Lust Stories and were subsequently seen together on several occasions. It wasn’t until the promotions for their first film together, Shershaah, that they were seen alongside each other on social media. After Kiara Advani made it Insta official by wishing Sidharth Malhotra his birthday this year, their wedding was not the biggest surprise after all.