Nia And Devoleena Argue Over Pearl's Case; Kangana Hails PM Modi: Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on June 8, 2021. From Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee's argument over Pearl V Puri's case to Kangana Ranaut supporting PM Modi's move of centralizing vaccination, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee fight over Pearl V Puri's case

Television actors Nia Sharma and Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently got into an argument on Twitter over actor Pearl V Puri's alleged rape case. Nia Sharma went on to target Devoleena's old post about "dharna (strike)". She said that one cannot do a candle march or strike during the pandemic. She further took a dig at Devoleena's dancing skills and said that she needs to learn how to dance before making Instagram reels. Meanwhile, Devoleena wrote about how Nia should know that one cannot be a good human just because one has fashion skills.

Didi ko koi bata do dharna and candle march nahi kar sakte pandemic hai abhi bhi.

Also Didi needs to practice her dance before she makes those pathetic dance reels thinking she’s nailing them. — NIA SHARMA (@Theniasharma) June 7, 2021

Please Choti ko koi bato do sirf fashion skills dikhane se koi insaan nahi banta hai.Acchi soch aur acche dil ki zarurat hoti hai jiski kami dikh rahi hai.And whether i nailed my reels or no let my fans decide.Yahan pe bhi judge ban gayee.Rather focus on your photoshoots. — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) June 7, 2021

Kangana Ranaut support PM Modi's move of centralization of vaccines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent address to the nation stated that the government would provide free vaccines to everybody over the age of 18. He also mentioned how the government will return to the previous centralized model of vaccination undertaken by the Centre instead of the decentralization of vaccine procurement. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut hailed this decision and took to her IG handle and urged people to donate to the PM Cares fund.

Seher Latif's death

Casting director and producer Seher Aly Latif passed away on Monday, June 7, due to a cardiac arrest. Her associates revealed that Seher Latif was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, eight days ago due to kidney failure. Saddened by the news, many celebrities came forward to express their condolences over social media, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Really sad to hear the demise of an outstanding Casting Director & a really amazing friend.

Working with her was always fun.

Rest in Peace #SeherLatif @smwhtlatelatif pic.twitter.com/3Hdli1Sbeo — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 8, 2021

Dimple Kapadia's birthday

Dimple Kapadia celebrates her 64th Birthday today, June 8, 2021. While the actor recently astonished the audience with her role in the Academy Award Winning movie Tenet, she had emerged as a prolific actor ever since her debut in the 1973 film Bobby opposite late Rishi Kapoor. Netizens took to their social media handles to wish the veteran actor while also praising her acting prowess.

She does have an insane filmography from the likes of Bobby, Lekin, Kaash to Rudali, Krantiveer and more.



But having a Bollywood Classic #DilChahtaHai and

Christopher Nolan's #TENET in her bag makes her superior.



Happy Birthday #DimpleKapadia pic.twitter.com/jg1i2op5Pk — Ash (@AshwiniKoul93) June 8, 2021

It's not rare now but was rare back then #DimpleKapadia was just 16 when she got bobby a movie named on her character.was bold and courageous now she is getting compliments from nolan pic.twitter.com/DZq4MS8Qg9 — Last Human (@pLastHuman) June 8, 2021

Mahhi Vij's brother passes away

Actor Mahhi Vij lost her brother due to COVID-19 on June 5 and informed her fans and followers about the unfortunate news on social media recently. Mahhi penned an emotional note for her 25-year-old sibling and also thanked Sonu Sood for helping them get a bed for her brother. A few days after his demise, she shared another statement in which she requested the media to give her family privacy. She added that she needs time to grieve and that her family is still in a state of shock.

