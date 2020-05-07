When Bharti Singh Took A Dig At Nia Sharma’s Attire, Their Banter Will Leave You In Splits

Naagin actor Nia Sharma has been sharing throwback videos on her social media feed amid this lockdown. From flaunting her sharp looks to trying the different filters, Nia has managed to grab the attention of her fans and bagged praises from them. The 29-year-old actor often shares hilarious memes too. This throwback Thursday, let’s take a look at the time when she won an ITA award and won everyone’s hearts with her beautiful pearl white dress.

Nia Sharma at ITA Awards

Also read: When Nia Sharma Was Lauded By Ravi Dubey For Comforting Him During Intimate Shots

Bharti Singh and Maniesh Paul hosted the ITA event that took place in 2017. When Nia Sharma won the ITA award for the Popular Female Actor, she was overwhelmed. The actor, embellished in a pearl-white dress, showed up on stage to accept the award. The actor then gave her acceptance speech and was jovial. She thanked everyone and was approached by Bharti Singh and Maniesh Paul and they spoke regarding her intricate and beautiful dress.

Bharti said that the actor’s dress looked like a mosquito net. She also joked about how the long the trail of the dress was and that it helped clean the stage.

Also read: When Nia Sharma Became 3rd Sexiest Asian Woman & She Could Barely Contain Her Excitement

Nia Sharma has gained much popularity and is now a well-known face on Indian television. The actor, who is best known for her role in the Naagin series, made her debut with the Star Plus show Kaali in which she played the role of Anu. However, she rose to fame after portraying the role of Manavi Chaudhary in Star Plus serial Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Some of her other memorable serials are Jamai Raja, digital series Twisted and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Back in the year 2016, the actor also achieved the title of the third sexiest woman in Asia.

Also read: Nia Sharma & Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Show How To Style Royal Blue Formals Like A Boss



Also read: Nia Sharma And Hina Khan Show How To Slay The Red Bikini Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.