Nia Sharma Or Drashti Dhami: Whose Chemistry With Arjun Bijlani Created Magic On-screen?

Nia Sharma started her career with the show Kaali. The actor rose to fame with her role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. One of the popular roles of Nia Sharma is Aarohi from Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actor was paired alongside Arjun Bijlani. The duo’s chemistry was widely appreciated. Arjun Bijlani also gained fame with his performance alongside Drashti Dhami in Pardesh Mein Hai Mera Dil. Here’s a look at which on-screen pair, Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma or Arjun Bijlani and Drashti Dhami are more loved by fans.

Which on-screen pair do we love more?

Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani starred in the popular TV show Ishq Mein Marjawan. Nia essayed the role of Aarohi Kashyap in the show while Arjun Bijlani essayed the part of her love interest, Deep Raj Singh. The show, Ishq Mein Marjawan was pretty popular among fans who adored viewing Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani's lovely bond and rapport.

Their on-screen jodi was much loved and the show aired for two and a half successive years. The series focuses on a group of characters who engage in love affairs and serial killing. The show has topped the TRP charts several times when it was aired on the television. Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani's performances were also praised by some popular faces of the television industry.

Also Read| Nia Sharma wishes getting back on sets and begin shooting; check post

Also Read| Nia Sharma to Hina Khan: TV celebs who rock statement colour-blocking outfits like a diva

Arjun Bijlani and Drashti Dhami

Arjun Bijlani and Drashti Dhami were considered one of the most loved reel life couples in the industry. The duo starred in Star Plus’ Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil. The series stars Drashti Dhami as Naina Vivek Batra and Arjun Bijlani as Raghav Rajesh Mehra. The duo’s chemistry was widely loved by the audience.

The show ran successfully on the television for one year. The storyline set in Austria is inspired by the 1997 film Pardes and Manju Kapur's 2008 novel The Immigrant. The series was bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. Pardes Mein Hain Mera Dil tells the story of Raghav and Naina, two individuals with a golden heart who are fated to meet and fall in love in a foreign land but destined to face challenges before their union.

Also Read| Karan Wahi gets sweet birthday wishes from friends Nia Sharma & Asha Negi; See posts

Also Read| Nia Sharma or Kanika Mann: Who wore the white frilly outfit better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.