Nia Sharma Shows How To Accessorize Casual Outfits In These Pics

Nia Sharma is among the top actors in the television industry. She has more than 3 million followers on her social media handle on Instagram. The Jamai Raja star has been quite active on the platform as she constantly keeps uploading her pictures. However, one can take a cue from these pictures about how to accessorize on casual attire. Have a look-

Nia Sharma’s accessories with casual outfits

In the picture, Nia Sharma is seen wearing a black and yellow half sleeves crop top. She wore black tracks along with it. Nia has minimal accessories with just a locket and big black colour sunglasses

Nia Sharma donned a full white short dress during an outing. She wore a white sling bang and the same colour sunglass. She had earrings and blue coloured short boots with hair tied behind.

During the filming of her show, Nia Sharma wore a casual singlet which was half grey and half pink. She paired it with torn baby pink jeans and round goggles. Nia wore a long locket with a star with wavy hair.

Nia Sharma was seen wearing traditional attire at a filming. She wore Patiala Salwar Kameez of yellow and dark green colour. She paired it with long light green colour earrings and brown mojari. She did a medium braid hairstyle with straight open hair.

Nia Sharma donned a white hoodie over a black bralette. Along with it, she wore black track pants. Nia wore rings in three fingers and thumb along with a long golden locket. She had an asymmetric bob cut hairstyle.

