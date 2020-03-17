Nia Sharma Is An Adventure Junkie | Watch Videos For Proof

The daredevil Brinda from Naagin 4 is actually an adventure junkie herself. Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Nia Sharma's videos often showcase her adventurous side from time to time. One may also remember her from her Khatron Ke Khiladi days where she performed some gutsy tasks during season 8. The show was filmed in Spain along with many other prominent TV celebrities. Here are some more of Nia Sharma's videos and posts that show her adventurous and fun-loving side.

Nia Sharma's travel pics and adventure videos

Her Swiss vacation

Nia Sharma shared this post way back in 2018 when she went on a vacation to Switzerland. She added an interesting caption to her adventurous post. At the time, she was seen in the TV serial Meri Durga, which used to air on Star Plus, and had just started her new show Ishq Mein Marjawan, which aired on Colors TV.

Nia Sharma's Instagram

Nia Sharma shared this jetski post recently where she can be seen wearing a white bikini. She is seen riding the jetski quite perfectly, giving her fans some serious vacation goals. Being a water baby, Nia Sharma is completely enjoying her water bike, take a look at her fun post from her Maldives vacation.

Nia Sharma also tried this mountain cart during her Swiss vacation. She posted many pics while enjoying her time there. Here is an Instagram story that she shared back in 2018. Take a look.

Pic courtesy: Nia Sharma Instagram story

