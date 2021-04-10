'Nice To Be Indulging In Meditation': Kangana Ranaut On Visiting Isha Foundation

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who recently wrapped the Rajasthan shooting schedule of her upcoming film Tejas, took to Twitter and shared her experience of visiting Isha Foundation Ashram. Isha Foundation is a non-profit, spiritual organisation that was founded by Sadhguru in 1992. The actress also gave a glimpse of her visit by sharing pictures and narrating her blissful time spent amid nature and the amazing mystic atmosphere at the ashram.

Kangana Ranaut visits Sadhguru's Isha Foundation

She shared pictures of authentic Tamil food and filtered coffee. Calling the experience complete body detox, the actress in her post mentioned that it felt nice to ‘indulge in yoga, meditations’ at the ashram. She further described the serene beauty of the place and wrote, “chirping birds wake you up in the morning and fluttering butterflies make you hum songs that were forgotten.”

Visiting aashram @ishafoundation after so long but it’s same serene place where chirping birds wake you up in the morning and fluttering butterflies make you hum songs that were forgotten. Nice to be indulging in yoga, meditations and of course authentic Tamil food and coffee â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/OSpWF6KVAN — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 9, 2021

This is not the first time the actress has shown her spiritual side and enjoyed her visit to the Isha Foundation‘s headquarters at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The actress was on a spiritual retreat before the release of Manikarnika in 2018 where she visited the place to sink into the quiet time and gather all the positivity. She had shared the pictures of her visit on Instagram that showed her paying a visit to the kids at the Isha foundation school who also gave her a tour around the campus. Reflecting her spiritual side in the pictures, the actress was even seen praying at temples while seeking blessings for her family, career, and life.

Apart from an ardent follower of Sadhguru, Kangana is a true lover of Lord Krishna after she recently shared pictures of her visit to Nathdwara in Rajasthan. She visited the Srinathji temple and had shared her experience on Twitter. “Met Shrinath Ji, I love Krishna consciousness but nothing ever came close to this experience, as I stood before this enormous being tears won’t stop and I never wanted to leave. For a moment this was it, all of it, nothing before nothing beyond, still shaking, Jai Shri Krishan (sic),” she wrote.

(Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter)