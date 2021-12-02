Though global sensation Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been quite busy for some time because of their professional commitments, yet the adorable couple celebrated their wedding anniversary together. The two stars took to their respective social media handles and gave a glimpse of their intimate anniversary celebrations in London.

Priyanka and Nick met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. After dating for a few years, the two shut down the speculations after announcing their marriage. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. The celebrity couple got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding anniversary celebrations

This year, the romantic celebrations were marked with a candlelight dinner, flowers, scented candles, and soft music that is sure to leave their fans in awe. Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from the celebrations and wrote, “Living the dream[sic].” On the other hand, the Sucker singer shared a video of the romantic setting where his beautiful wife can be seen sitting while enjoying the decorations. “3 years[sic],” he wrote with a heart-shaped emoticon.

Recently, in an interview with InStyle's Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast, Chopra opened up about having a long-distance relationship with her husband Nick amidst the pandemic and their busy work schedule. The 39-year-old actor said, "This year has been really, really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can't travel to see your family. Just the uncertainty of my mom and my brother being in India, my husband being in America while I was in the UK."

The Quantico actor continued, "We didn't have a dramatic separation but because he was in and out, we had to be really careful. He had to quarantine, I had to quarantine whenever we saw each other at that time. And that's usually not conducive to a production schedule because you don't really have much time. You have, like, two days off." The actor recently removed the named Jonas from her Instagram bio causing a stir amongst the fans, giving rise to speculations that the duo was heading for a separation. However, both have since then made several public outings together confirming that they all was well between them.

(Image: Instagram/NickJonas/AP)