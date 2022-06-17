Nick Jonas Sends Birthday Love To His 'incredible Mother-in-law' Madhu Chopra; See Pic

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra is celebrating her birthday on 17 June and to mark the special occasion, earlier, the Dostana star took to her official Instagram handle and dropped an unseen picture of her mother along with her newborn baby Malti Marie Jonas. Alongside the photo, The Matrix Resurrections star also penned a heartfelt wish for her beloved mother.

After Priyanka Chopra's adorable birthday wish for her mother, Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas too wished his mother-in-law by sharing a sweet throwback picture with her. Moreover, he also called Madhu Chopra an 'incredible' mother-in-law.

Nick Jonas wishes mother-in-law Madhu Chopra on her birthday

On Friday, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle and shared a priceless picture featuring his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra. In the pic, Mrs Chopra can be seen all smiles posing with her son-in-law Nick amidst the scenic backdrop of a baseball ground. The latter sported a baseball game outfit paired with a red cap. The celeb mom, on the other hand, was seen in a full sporty avatar as she opted for a red and blue printed buttoned shirt along with black pants and a black cap. Sharing the picture, Nick penned a heartwarming message. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to my incredible mother-in-law."

Priyanka Chopra wishes mom Madhu a 'Happy Birthday'

Earlier, the Baywatch actor took to her Instagram and sent birthday love to her mother Madhu Chopra. The actor shared an adorable picture with her mother, who is seen holding her granddaughter Malti Marie Jonas in her arms. Sharing the pic, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani. @drmadhuakhourichopra"

