Nidhhi Agerwal Fumes On Sharing Of Her Pic, Says 'anybody With Conscience Wouldn't Post'

Celebrities of the film industry have to frequently deal with trolls in their comments section. However, that is not all, some not just restrict their harassment to comments, but even take it further by sharing pictures that the stars are not comfortable seeing. Nidhhi Agerwal recently expressed her displeasure over the circulation of an ‘unwanted’ picture of hers.

Niddhi Agerwal issues message over circulation of her pic

Niddhi Agerwal took to her Instagram stories on Friday and wrote that she often sees a picture of hers being circulated that ‘has no need to be circulated.’ The actor added, “Anyone with a conscience would not post and such pictures” and called it ‘unwanted and unnecessary.’ The Munna Michael star also wrote, ‘Let the cheap thrills not be so cheap.’

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nidhhi, who had shot to fame in Bollywood with the Tiger Shroff-starrer Munna Michael, last featured in the Tamil film Bhoomi. The movie had released on January 14 and starred Jayam Ravi in the lead role in the agriculture-themed plot.

Among the other films in her kitty include Hari Hara Veera Mallu where she is paired opposite Pawan Kalyan. The movie is set to release in January 2022.

Nidhhi also made headlines for her ‘Distribute Love’ initiative during COVID-19. Through the initiative, she sought to provide essential requirements to the underprivileged affected by the lockdown.

"We want to remind you that we’re with you in these challenging times, we need to help each other out in every way possible,’ her message read.

She also partnered with many other charitable initiatives like a platform to help citizens find hospital beds and more.

