Nidhhi Agerwal Recalls Signing 'no-dating' Clause In Tiger Shroff's 'Munna Michael'

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal, who made her Bollywood debut through Munna Michael alongside Tiger Shroff, recently opened up about some weird conditions being put in the movie the contract. The actor revealed that she had to sign a clause before commencing shooting for Munna Michael.

During a conversation with one of the popular film critics, Siddharth Kannan, Nidhhi Agerwal revealed some of the unknown facts of the film industry. Though Munna Michael did not perform very well in the Box Office, Nidhhi impressed her fans with her character in the film. However, recently she revealed that she was being made to sign a no-dating clause for the film.

The Mr. Majnu actor further added that she eventually did sign the clause, but clearly, she was not very good at reading the contracts, but still, she did. When she was asked if she had any issue with the same, Nidhhi stated that she just did not care as she was happy that she bagged the film. She added, "For me, just the fact that I have gotten my film was everything." However, Tiger was not asked to sign any such clause.

Nidhhi Agerwal on the work front

Debutant Ashok Galla and Nidhhi Agerwal starrer Hero got released in theatres on January 15, 2022. The makers released the film on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, movie buffs did go to the theatres to catch the film. Being an action drama starring a debutante, the film has garnered positive reviews from netizens. Some users said they really loved the film and also called it the best film to watch on Sankranti.

Nidhhi Agerwal will be next seen in an upcoming Indian Telugu-language period action-adventure film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The film is helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi and depicts the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. Hari Hara Veera Mallu stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role, alongside Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal. The film was slated for worldwide release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on 14 January 2022, but later the release date was rescheduled to 29 April 2022.

Image: Instagram/@nidhhiagerwal