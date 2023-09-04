Nidhhi Agerwal To Make Her OTT Debut In Prerna Arora's Aikido - The Revenge Chapter One

Nidhhi Agerwal is reportedly all set to make her debut on OTT. The actress has been signed on for Prerna Arora's next, Aikido - The Revenge Chapter One. Aikido will also mark her return to Hindi films after a gap of more than five years, since her debut.

3 things you need to know

Nidhhi Agerwal made her debut in films with 2017 release Munna Michael, opposite Tiger Shroff.

Her return to Hindi films will see her share screen space with Sanjay Dutt.

Agerwal has largely worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industry.

Nidhhi Agerwal all set to make her OTT debut

Niddhi Agerwal has reportedly been signed up for Prerna Arora's next project, Aikido - The Revenge Chapter One. Agerwal will be playing a parallel lead to Sanjay Dutt's lead. The film is a murder mystery.



Nidhhi's character, Ranjana, will play Dutt's younger sister - Dutt on the other hand will be essaying the role of a powerful leader. The film has already mounted high expectations for itself considering Prerna Arora's past portfolio. Arora has been a producer on a strong lineup of films, namely, Padman, Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Pari and Kisi Ki Jeet Kisi Ki Haar.

Niddhi Agerwal was unsure about making her transition to OTT

Prerna Arora has maintained how Agerwal was always her first choice to play the role of Ranjana. Agerwal, however, was in two minds about signing up for the direct-to-OTT release. Her reservations came from the fact that she had only worked in theatrical releases so far. With her signing up for Aikido - The Revenge Chapter 1, Nidhhi will finally be making her OTT debut. Besides Aikido, Nidhhi is also currently shooting for Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu in which she plays the role of Panchami.