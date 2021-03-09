Nidhi Dutta's Wedding Pictures Feature Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon And Other Actors

Popular Bollywood filmmaker JP Dutta's daughter, Nidhi Dutta exchanged wedding vows with filmmaker Binoy Gandhi in Jaipur on March 7, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a lavish and extravagant wedding ceremony at Jaipur's Rambagh Palace which marked the attendance of celebrities including Suniel Shetty, Sonu Nigam, Sara Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra among many others. Here are some pictures of the bride and groom and their guests from the grand ceremony which was held in Jaipur recently.

Nidhi Dutta’s wedding pictures

Filmmaker JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta's wedding pictures have been going viral on the internet ever since they were shared. The lavish wedding ceremony was attended by some big names from Bollywood including ace designer Manish Malhotra, who apparently designed one of the bride's outfits, and other celebrities like Suneil Shetty, Amrita Singh, Arjun Rampal, Raveena Tandon, Anu Malik, Sonu Nigam, Sara Ali Khan were also spotted posing for pictures with the newly married couple. The three-day grand celebration had around 200 guests in attendance.

Manish Malhotra shared a picture with the bride Nidhi along with her mother Bindiya and Siddhi Dutta. While announcing the commencement of the wedding festivities, Manish wrote, “Ivory and Colour... Wedding Weekend begins ..” Apart from this, Manish shared several videos from Jaipur fort where the ceremonies took place. He also shared a picture with the bride and groom while sharing his excitement about beginning with the wedding festivities.

Other than Manish, Nidhi also shared the excitement of starting a new chapter in her life. She took to Instagram and shared a picture from Jaipur while expressing her pre-wedding jitters in the caption. “Amongst these beauties... in the midst of these lawns... I see and hear glimpses of my childhood... of my adolescence... sit and imagine what my parent's proposal must have looked like... today I sit waiting to hear wedding bells....” she wrote. The couple got engaged in August last year. Nidhi had shared pictures from the engagement ceremony on Instagram where she looked ethereal in a pink embroidered lehenga while Binoy looked dapper in kurta pajama. She captioned the pictures, “Forever’ has a nice ring to it.... #engaged @binoygandhi369 #finallyforever my love.”

Image Credits: Nidhi Dutta Official Instagram Account