Niharika Konidela's Mesmerizing Pics With Fiance Chaitanya Is A Perfect Dose Of Sweetness

Niharika Konidela recently revealed through social media that she is engaged to a Hyderabad-based techie, Chaitanya JV. She released adorable pictures from a photoshoot where they can be seen completely smitten with each other. Similar pictures were also released by Chaitanya JV where the actor could be seen lovingly pecking his cheeks.

Niharika Konidela engaged to Chaitanya

South Indian actor Niharika Konidela recently revealed to her followers that she has gotten engaged to Chaitanya Konidela. She had previously posted pictures hinting that she will be getting married soon. Chaitanya JV is reportedly an engineer in Hyderabad and is a graduate from BITS Pilani while his father is the IG in Guntur. The marriage alliance is said to be fixed by their parents as per reports by a leading daily. The two love birds have lately been blessing their fans with a range of romantic pictures on their social media profiles. Niharika Konidela recently posted a monochrome picture from a recent photoshoot where the two can be seen happily smiling at each other. Chaitanya can be seen resting his forehead on Niharika’s as they have an adorable romantic moment. In the next picture, the two can be seen dressed casually as they hug each other and share their happiness.

Chaitanya JV also posted a pair of pictures from the same photoshoot which is being loved by netizens. In one of the pictures posted, Niharika Konidela can be seen pulling one of his cheeks while she sweetly pecks his other cheek. They can also be seen closely cuddling and hugging in the next picture which was put up. Have a look at the post from his Instagram handle here.

Previously, Niharika Konidela had posted a picture of a coffee mug, indicating that she will soon be changing from Miss to Mrs. She had pointed towards the possibility by striking off the ‘miss’ sign which was written on the cup. The picture had left Niharika Konidela’s fans in confusion as they were having a hard time figuring out what it meant. Have a look at the picture from Niharika Konidela’s Instagram here.

Read 'Oh My Kadavule's' Ashok Selvan To Be Next Seen In Family-drama With Niharika Konidela

Also read Is Niharika Konidela Getting Married? Fans Confused After Cryptic Post

Read Niharika Konidela's 'peek-a-boo' Pic Sends Fans In A Tizzy, Ask Her Who She's Engaged To

also read When Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Ex Gf Niharika Singh Said She Was 'clueless' About His Marriage

Image Courtesy: Chaitanya JV Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.