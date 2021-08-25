Nikhil Advani 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11' Trailer Pays Tribute To All Frontline Workers

Nikhil Advani's upcoming web series, Mumbai Diaries 26/11's trailer was recently launched at Mumbai's Gateway of India. The series that features Konkana Sen, is said to be a ficitional story paying tribute to the frontline workers set against the backdrop of the Mumbai terror attacks. The recently held event, Sahas Ko Salam, paid homage to the bravery, commitment and selfless sacrifice of Mumbai's frontline warriors like doctors and the police force.

Nikhil Advani's Mumbai Diaries 26/11 trailer launched

Mumbai Diaries 26/11's is created by Nikhil Advani and bankrolled by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment. It has been helmed by Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves. The series will depict the untold story of doctors, nurses, paramedics, and hospital staff who worked tirelessly to save people's lives during the terror attacks in Mumbai that devastated the metropolotan city on November 26, 2008. Along with Konkana Sen, the Amazon Prime Series will also feature Mohit Raina, Tina Desai, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Satyajeet Dubey, Natasha Bharadwaj, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Prakash Belawadi. It will premiere on the online streaming giant on September 9.

Nikhil Advani said, "A tribute to the bravery of the frontline workers and the unsung heroes, the series offers a perfect blend of emotions and drama through a versatile ensemble of actors who have put in their heart and soul to bring to life this story. Narrated from the lens of the first responders, i.e., doctors, nurses, interns and ward boys, the show transports the viewers into the corridors of the Bombay General Hospital, unfolding what transpired there on that fateful night."

The Amazon Prime series' trailer launch was done to honour the frontline workers and heroes in the presence of Maharashtra Minister of Tourism and Environment, Aaditya Thackeray. Speaking on the special occasion, Thackeray said, "The spirit of Mumbai is undeniably resilient, but behind all that resilience are the many untold stories of the bravery and sacrifice of our frontline workers. Doctors, nurses, ward boys, police, BMC workers -- all have been the real heroes who kept the city running at times of crisis."

With inputs from ANI

IMAGE: KONKANA SEN'S INSTAGRAM