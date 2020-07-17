Dabangg 3 Producer Nikhil Dwivedi's Next Project To Be On Actor Mamta Kulkarni's Life?

Nikhil Dwivedi might be working on a movie that might be based on actor Mamta Kulkarni’s life. If reports are to be believed, the actor-producer has bought the rights to the book called The Stardust Affair written by Bilal Siddiqui. The book revolves around the story of Mamta Kulkarni and her colourful life. No official announcement has yet been made about this. Read ahead to know more.

Nikhil Dwivedi is a famous actor and producer who is known for producing movies like Veere Di Wedding and Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. It has recently been reported that the producer might be working on a movie based on Mamta Kulkarni’s life and affairs. Mamta Kulkarni was a popular Bollywood actor and was said to have had connections with Dawood Ibrahim. The reports also added that work on the film's script will soon start after the formalities have been completed and after that, its shooting will commence. The team also needs to finalise a leading lady for the film, according to reports. However, these reports haven’t been confirmed yet as Nikhil Dwivedi is yet to make an official announcement on such a project currently being planned.

Who is Mamta Kulkarni?

Mamta Kulkarni was a famous actor seen in movies like Aashiq Awara (1993), Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), Krantiveer (1994), Karan Arjun (1995), Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995), Andolan (1995), Baazi (1996), China Gate (1998) and Chhupa Rustam: A Musical Thriller (2001), to name a few projects. During her prime days, she would often make headlines for her alleged links with gangsters and the mafia. While there were reports back in the day that talked about the actor's controversial choices, one of the most known reports was when she allegedly took the help of don Chhota Rajan to bag the 1998 movie China Gate.

Later in 2016, the actor was accused of trying to smuggle ephedrine for the manufacture of methamphetamine to international drug racketeers and gangsters. According to reports, she was also a part of an international drug ring meeting in Kenya in January 2016 with her husband.

Promo Pic Credit: Nikhil Dwivedi's Instagram and a snip from Shemroo's Youtube

