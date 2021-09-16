Actor Nikita Rawal, who was recently robbed at gunpoint in Shastri Nagar, New Delhi, said she is extremely horrified and pledged to never take any projects in the national capital.

Recalling the incident, Nikita told ANI that she had arrived in Delhi for a guest appearance at an engagement party. She was accompanied by her younger sister. While they were returning from the event to her aunt's place in Shastri Nagar at around 10 pm, she was robbed of all valuables she was carrying. Later, she even pledged to never take any projects in Delhi.

The actor revealed that her nightmare is not over yet as she will have to return to New Delhi to file an official complaint at the Shastri Nagar police station. She explained that she could not do so earlier because she wanted to ensure her safety first. Promising to never take another project in Delhi, Nikita said, "I have to go back...because the victim has to file the complaint...but I will go back because this time my mother, brother, and the lawyer would accompany me. So, I will feel safe. Otherwise, I will never accept any event assignment in Delhi. I am so shocked."

Nikita Rawal pledges to never take up projects in New Delhi post terrifying incident

Following the incident, the actor compared the security of women in Delhi with Mumbai and admitted that Mumbai is way secure when it comes to women.

"We are very safe in Mumbai, we can wear short clothes of our choice and go wherever we want tension-free...but there I was in my car and yet those people had the audacity to stop me...if any of them had lost their mind, would they have left me alone? would they have left my sister? obviously, it is unsafe," she said.

The actor claimed that she was robbed of her diamond rings, Rolex watch, gold chains, and cash, including some part of her payment from the event, with a total value approximating over Rs 6-7 lakh. However, Nikita emphasised that her safety is more important. “I still feel it is more important that I came back safely...my family says that the things stolen can be recovered but if something would have happened to me then what could they have done," she told ANI.

Nikita was abused and threatened by goons who demanded her to give them everything that she was carrying. "I went completely blank...my mind kept recalling the Nirbhaya incident...I kept wondering where will these people take us, what will they do...will they insert a rod...how many people will rape us...I also had my younger sister with me," Nikita said.

When the goons left, the sisters, somehow, managed to reach their aunt's place but were still deeply disturbed. Once she came back to her senses after the incident, she rang up her mother, brother, and lawyer and explained to them the horror she experienced.

(Image: @Nikita_Rawal/Instagram)