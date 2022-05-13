Nikitin Dheer & Kratika Sengar Reveal Newborn Daughter's Name As They Embrace Parenthood

Actor-couple Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar embraced parenthood after they welcomed a baby girl on May 12. The news about the arrival of the newborn was confirmed by the couple's spokesperson in a note released to the media, PTI reported. Now, the couple shared an identical post on Instagram while revealing the name of the newborn.

"To all their well-wishers, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer have been blessed with a baby girl this morning. Wishing the little angel and the new parents on town, all the happiness," a note from their spokesperson read. For the unversed, the couple who had tied the knot in 2014, had announced Kratika's pregnancy last year in November with a beautiful post.

Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar reveal newborn child's name

Nikitin Dheer who is known for playing the mighty character Tangabali in Chennai Express took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture while announcing the arrival of their daughter whom they have named Devika Dheer. "We feel blessed to share with you the arrival of our darling daughter!-Dheers," the actor wrote in his post.

His friends from the industry, including Ridhima Pandit, Kushal Tandon and Smriti Khanna, congratulated the couple while blessing the little angel. Last year on November 13, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika shared a love-filled picture to announce their pregnancy. The couple was seen dressed in their traditional ensembles and wrote, "Dheer Junior coming to this 2022 #harharmahadev. (sic)"

Apart from this, Kratika even shared a BTS video of her maternity shoot on her IG story. In the video, the parents-to-be were seen posing for happy pictures and enjoying their precious moments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikitin was last seen in the patriotic drama Shershaah alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The actor played the role of Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia in the movie based on Kargil Hero, Vikram Batra's life. Nikitin was also the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's directorial Chennai Express.

On the other hand, Kratika had left Choti Sarrdaarni in April 2021. Kratika was playing the role of Param, Karan, and Seher’s guardian on the show, as it took a five-year leap following a twist in the storyline.

(Image: @nikitindheer/Instagram)