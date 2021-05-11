Nikki Tamboli Deletes Heartfelt Note On Brother’s Death, Shares An Emotional Quote

Actress Nikki Tamboli who recently lost her brother Jatin after he succumbed to the deadly virus, deleted an emotional post while expressing her love for him. In the post, the actress spoke about being unable to cope with her brother’s death. She even admitted to crying and weeping to sleep almost every night while missing her brother. The actress had received flak from social media users who criticized her for leaving the town for the shooting of her next show in Cape Town hardly a few days after Jatin’s demise. Post deleting the note, Nikki took to her Instagram stories and shared yet another heartfelt quote about expressing her emotions of longing to see her brother again.

Nikki Tamboli deletes emotional note on brother's demise

“A million words would not bring you back, I know because I tried, neither would a million tears, I know because I cried,” it read. She also posted a note from one of her fan clubs, which said that they were feeling ‘low and depressed’ after reading her note, and added the hashtag #LoveYouAll.

Last week, the Kanchana 3 actress lost her elder brother to Covid-19 complications. In her now-deleted post, she talked about their close bond and how she felt not only like his sister but also his mother. She even asserted that her family members are continuously by her side and consoling her to be strong. Amid all the struggling Nikki wrote about feeling hard to cope up and not able to accept my brother's death,”

Nikki vented out at trolls on May 8 on her Instagram stories who slammed her for enjoying in cape town just days after her brother’s death. “...Let me tell you, idiots that I also have my life, I also deserve to be happy if not for myself for my brother as he loves when I stay happy and these people who have no work but only have time to comment and spread negativity I would request you to go and achieve your dreams it will make you and your parents and your loved ones happy too,” she wrote.

