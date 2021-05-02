Nikki Tamboli Organises Puja For Brother Who Is Battling COVID: 'Your Sister Is Waiting'

Actress Nikki Tamboli recently conducted a puja at her house to pray for her brother Jatin Tamboli who is battling the deadly virus. Nikki took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the ceremony where she can be seen sitting in front of a havan. While captioning the post, she wrote a heartfelt note while praying for the well-being of her brother and sending him speedy recovery wishes. The actress had earlier informed that her brother has been fighting with the virus for a very long time.

Nikki Tamboli conducts puja for brother

While hoping to welcome her brother back home soon, Nikki wrote, “God will answer your prayers better than you think...of course, one will not always get exactly what he has asked for.. we all have sorrows and disappointments but one must never forget that, if commended to god they will issue in good.. his own solution is far better than any we could conceive #prayers #healing #getwellsoonbhaiya #weallarewithyou You have your sister who is waiting for you.”

Several fans were quick enough to console her and send in their prayers to the family and his brother. One of the users wrote, “You are my superwoman, my strongest sister who knows to handle things so maturely! God is watching and hearing you baby, Jatin will be fine.” Another user wrote, “Praying for your brother speedy recovery and sending you lots of positivity,” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Get well soon Nikki's brother.” A fourth user, ‘Don't worry, he'll be fine."

In March this year, Nikki had tested COVID positive and had informed about quarantining herself at home on the advice of the doctors. After her recovery, Nikki spoke about her 'harrowing experience'. “It’s so bad. I have been through Covid and I know how difficult it is to survive. We’re blessed if we have the amenities but for those who’re not getting beds, it’s so difficult to survive. It’s like going through hell. I’d request everyone to take precautions because the situation post contracting the virus becomes more difficult. We don’t have the proper infrastructure in place now. It’s always better to take precautions," she had said.

(Image credit: Nikki_tamboli/ Nikkitambolli_fc/ Instagram)

