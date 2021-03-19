Nikki Tamboli Tests Positive For COVID-19 To The Big Bull Trailer Out: Read Latest News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Nikki Tamboli and chef Sanjeev Kapoor testing positive for COVID-19 to The Big Bull trailer released, many events made headlines on March 19, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Nikki Tamboli tests positive for COVID-19

Nikki took to her Instagram to announce that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. She also updated the fans of her health status by saying that she is taking medicines as prescribed by her doctor. She also wrote that she has self-isolated and requested those who have been in close contact with her to get tested as well.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor took to his Instagram to announce that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days ago. He also wrote that he has isolated himself and is following all the safety protocols. In the caption of the post, he also urged people to wear a mask and take care.

The Big Bull trailer released

The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz starrer The Big Bull released on March 19. The plot of the film is reported to be based on the financial fraud committed by stockbroker Harshad Mehta. Abhishek plays the role of Hemant Shah and Ilena plays the role of a journalist who wants to know the truth.

Neeti Mohan and Neha Sharma mourn Ritika Phogat's death

Neeti Mohan and Neha Sharma took to Twitter to express grief on Ritika Phogat's death. Neeti wrote that this is a very tragic piece of news. She also wrote that she hopes Ritika's soul rests in peace. Whereas Neha wrote that this news has broken her heart. Ritika Phogat, cousin of the Phogat sisters, died by suicide after she lost a wrestling match.

Sameera Reddy's teenage photo

Sameera Reddy took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo from her teenage. In the caption of the post, she wrote that she "stammered and was on the heavier side' in 'a world of perfection'. She also said that will teach her children to be kind to others.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's hotel room has Vamika's name on it

A photo of the hotel room where Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are staying has surfaced on social media. The door of the room also has Vamika's name written on it. Anushka and Vamika have accompanied Virat to the ongoing India vs England series.

