Nimrat Kaur Is Stunning In THESE Gorgeous Party Looks; See Pics

Nimrat Kaur kick-started her career with theatre, advertisements, and music videos. Though she marked her acting debut with English flick One Night with the King, Irrfan Khan starrer Lunchbox brought her to the limelight. This movie garnered her immense appreciation after which she was seen in Akshay Kumar’s Airlift in 2016. Besides her remarkable acting chops, Nimrat Kaur is widely known for her sartorial choices. The Homeland actor sweeps her fans off their feet with her appearance in voguish outfits. We have compiled her best party looks to inspire your wardrobe. here are Nimrak Kaur's party looks you must check out:

1. Knotted shirt with a skirt

Kaur must have made heads turn in this gorgeous combination. She has knotted a crisp white shirt and teamed it up with a golden pencil skirt. For a complete look, she has sported statement earrings and a multi-string necklace.

2. Green shaded monotone ensemble

Nimrat Kaur is making a fashion statement in a dark green ensemble. She has donned a green closed neck crop top and paired it with a similar skirt. Featuring her well-toned midriff, this dress is party-perfect. The Airlift actor has worn beige heels and accessorized earrings with her look.

3. Wrap-around dress

The Lunchbox actor is giving party goals in this red wrap-around dress. She has kept her wavy hair loose with this attire featuring v-neckline. For a rounded off look, Kaur has opted for a minimal makeup look and sported an elegant necklace.

