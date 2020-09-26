Nimrat Kaur Opens Up About Struggle Days; Reveals She Got Her First Ad After 85 Auditions

Airlift fame Nimrat Kaur has recently revealed few things about her struggle days in an interview with Pinkvilla. Nimrat Kaur, who belongs to an Army Background, did not know about the film industry at all when she came to Mumbai to pursue a career as an actor. Nimrat Kaur made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Peddlers' in the year 2012 after working in some music videos and ads. Here's what Nimrat Kaur said in the interview:

ALSO READ: Nimrat Kaur To Be Seen In Abhishek Bachchan & Yami Gautam's New Film? Read Details

Nimrat Kaur shares story of struggle

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Nimrat Kaur spoke about various breakdowns she faced when she first came to Mumbai. The Lunch Box fame actor revealed that she would go to cyber cafes to look up the names of production houses and then go to their offices to give them her photographs. She added that there were days that she would feel lost and would call her mother from PCO and cry for hours.

In the interview, she revealed that there were multiple breakdowns. She had saved up a bit of money from a few odd jobs which she did back in Delhi. So it helped her out in the first six-seven months. She said that she used to see the names of film agency and production on the internet. She figured out that she should give her photographs to them and see what happens.

ALSO READ: This Day That Year Sept 3: From Kareena Kapoor's Maldives Trip To Nimrat Kaur's Tweet

Hence, for this, she used to go there by herself in trains, buses, or autos and know the area. At that time, she could not afford the cab, and even everything was expensive- from mobile phones to calls. So whenever she felt depressed, she used to go to PCO and call up her mother and cry for hours, the actor added.

Talking about her struggling days, she revealed that her initial years was like a roller-coaster ride. But nothing untoward happened with her. Her first ever job was for an Ad film, which she got after almost 85 auditions. However, she was also rewarded and encouraged for her role. Later, she even did music videos for Tera Mera Pyaar, which eventually gave her a significant entry in the entertainment field.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Nimrat Kaur was last seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer historical drama film Airlift. In the movie, she played the role of his wife. Besides this, she also featured in the recently concluded eighth and final season of the American spy thriller drama series Homeland, in which she essayed the character of Tasneem Qureshi.

ALSO READ: Apurva Asrani Calls Out Music Company Over Not Crediting Him For 'Tera Mera Pyar'

ALSO READ: Emmy 2020 Nominations & Other Global Nods Indian Shows And Movies Achieved

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.