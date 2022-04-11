Nimrat Kaur Opens Up On How She Gained Weight For 'Dasvi'; 'I Ate A Lot & Enjoyed Myself'

Actor Nimrat Kaur has been garnering accolades for her role in Dasvi as Bimla Devi, wife of Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary (essayed by Abhishek Bachchan). Kaur's outstanding performance as a homemaker who was impromptu asked to take over as Chief Minister of a state has earned her much praise from critics and audiences alike. While promoting her latest release Dasvi on The Kapil Sharma Show, Nimrat opened up about how she put on 15 kg in weight to play the role of Bimmo.

Nimrat Kaur opens up on her weight gain for Dasvi

During a funny interaction, Kapil Sharma asked Nimrat Kaur to explain her weight gain process for the film. Responding to it, the Airlift actor stated, "I had time, I had six months in hand so I put on weight at my own pace. I ate lots and enjoyed myself." Archana Puran Singh asked Kaur the reason behind the weight gain, to which she replied, "This was a creative decision. Tushar (Tushar Jalota), who is the film’s director, wanted me to look different from all my previous characters on screen. After the film, losing weight was also a long process."

Nimrat on how she got into the skin of her character: 'It was challenging'

In a recent chat with Bollywood Hungama, Nimrat Kaur opened up on how she got into the skin of her character. Nimrat said, "It was for the first time that I had to train myself in a different dialect for a project. It was even more challenging for me because I speak fluent Punjabi, which is very close to Haryanvi yet very different. So, I had to make sure it didn't come off as Punjabi dialect."

More on Dasvi

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the social comedy flick emphasises the significance of education. Apart from Nimrat Kaur, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. Abhishek essays the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a Chief Minister who lands in jail over corruption accusations. Nimrat Kaur plays his wife Bimla Devi who becomes an accidental Chief Minister after the arrest of her husband. Yami Gautam aced the role of a cop who encourages and helps Ganga Ram Chaudhary to clear his Class 10 exams from jail.

Dasvi ranked at No. 1 on Netflix India

The Abhishek Bachchan starrer has achieved a new milestone as the film has been ranked at Number 1 position on Netflix India. Not just this, Dasvi has also been featuring on “Top 10” lists across the globe and it is also trending at the number 1 position on Jio Cinema which has also been shared by Abhishek himself.

Image: Instagram/@nimratofficial