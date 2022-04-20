Body transformations have become normal criteria for stars who gain weight for their respective roles and then struggle to shell out those extra kilos. After Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, another star to have undergone the same was Nimrat Kaur for her role in the latest release Dasvi. Nimrat who plays the role of Bimla Devi in Dasvi had to gain 15kg. She shared before-and-after pictures of her transformation on social media along with a powerful note that was hailed by the fraternity.

The actor had to face criticism and was even trolled for her weight gain. Though she maintained her dignity and did not react to them, her thought-provoking note was enough to shut ttollers. The actor penned her 10-month-long journey behind getting out of shape and then back while asking people to be more ‘ mindful, sensitive and empathetic.’

Nimrat Kaur pens note on struggles behind body transformation

Nimrat gave back to the trolls while questioning all the comments that she had been receiving because of her body type. She mentioned in her hard-hitting note about not always wanting to declare the ‘why’ factor behind her decisions. “But always did I observe the ease with which people made my 'larger than usual' body and/or meal their business. I could've been unwell, under medication, hormonally battling something, or quite simply very happy to eat and be me whatever size that was."

Now, since she is back to her body type after struggling a lot, the actor mentioned the learning she came across during her journey. The Airlift actor stated how she learned ‘not to let an outside perspective decide my relationship with me.’ “Having completed the circle of this journey and back to physically being me, today in the truest sense I've learned how not to let an outside perspective decide my relationship with me. I share this to add to the larger dialogue of how we could all do with more mindfulness, sensitivity, and empathy,” she wrote.

Adding, “Especially towards those who don't fit in the myopic, pigeonhole prototype of what the 'norm' expect them to be - whether it's being too dark, too thin, too short, too fat or too many of these berating measuring scales from the lens of the conditioning they come from. Recognise that everything they say and observe is a reflection of a mindset. Not who they're beholding."

Having gone through a lot in the past 10 months, the actor was hailed for her outstanding performance in the latest release that also stars Yami Gautam and Abhishek Bachchan. She concluded the post while advocating the need to be more generous towards people and their bodies. She also requested people be more mindful. “Be kind. Be sensitive. Be graceful. Don't make someone's day worse if you can't make it better. Be responsible. Make only your mind and body your business. No one else's," concluded Nimrat Kaur. Nimrat’s note received appreciation from a plethora of stars including Vaani Kapoor, Diana Penty, Athiya Shetty, Parineeti Chopra, and more who poured in their love.



IMAGE: Instagram/nimratofficial