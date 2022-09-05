Last Updated:

Nimrat Kaur, Radhika Madan To Star In 'Happy Teachers' Day'

Actors Nimrat Kaur and Radhika Madan are teaming up for "Happy Teachers' Day", the makers announced Monday.

Image: Instagram/@radhikamadan/@nimratofficial


Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the shoot on the social-thriller starts today on the occasion of Teachers' Day, celebrated on the birth anniversary of former president S Radhakrishnan.

Mikhil Musale, known for the National Award-winning Gujarati film "Wrong Side Raju" and Hindi movie "Made in China", will direct the upcoming film slated to be released on September 5, 2023 on Teachers' Day.

The production house shared the announcement video of the film on its official Twitter page.

"Wishing all the teachers a very #HappyTeachersDay! And that’s what we bring to you today! #DineshVijan presents Happy Teachers' Day, starring @NimratOfficial & #RadhikaMadan. Releasing on Teachers' Day, 2023. Shoot begins today!" the tweet read.

The short clip begins by highlighting the fact that teachers educate, enlighten, empower, and shape our lives, it ends on a thought-provoking question -- "But can't they have a life?" Musale has co-written the story and screenplay with Parinda Joshi. Anu Singh Chaudhary and Kshitij Patwardhan are credited with additional screenplay and dialogues. 

