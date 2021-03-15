Nimrat Kaur Shows What Being 'love Bombed' Looks Like, Shares Pics From B'day Celebration

Actor Nimrat Kaur on Monday shared photographs of her birthday celebration on Instagram with her maternal grandmother and other family members in Noida. She shared some memorable pictures from her 39th birthday celebration featuring her Nani, whom she considers her dearest friend. Sharing photos, Nimrat wrote in the caption, "What being love-bombed looks like! Safe to say this was no ordinary party. A home full of my favourite people, a table pouring with all my favourite yummies from my ever spectacular friend @smittenbakery and a heart full of love and energy to carry me through the next chapter! Bring it all on the universe...ready I so am!! #GodBlessed #LuckiestGirlAlive #MyFamily." Take a look at the pictures and what fans, followers and celebs reacted to her memories below.

Nimrat Kaur celebrates her 39th birthday with her Nani

The Airlift actor celebrated her 39th birthday on March 13 and took a break from shooting her upcoming film Dasvi in Agra to visit her family in Noida. The actor in her recent Instagram post expressed excitement for the year to come as she celebrated her birthday ordering the best pastries. In another picture, she is seen in an adorable picture with her Naniji, who is more than 90 years old. She recently stated in an interview with Hindustan Times that she "couldn't wait" to be in Noida to celebrate her birthday with her family. She added that she would be careful while stepping out and will be staying in the city for around 3 days. The night before her birthday, she visited the Nizamuddin Dargah as she has during her previous birthdays.

Nimrat Kaur on the work front

On the work front, Nimrat Kaur will next be seen portraying Bimla Devi in Dasvi, where she will star alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. The movie is written by Ritesh Shah, directed by debutante filmmaker Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. Apart from Dasvi, she will also be starring in Anand L. Rai's upcoming film Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. Take a look at the teaser poster for Dasvi here.

