Nimrat Kaur Sips Coffee From Huge Cup And Saucer; Sumeet Vyas Reacts

Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur is often seen interacting with her fans and sharing hilarious posts on her Instagram. The actor recently shared a picture of herself holding a huge cup of coffee. Actor Sumeet Vyas also commented on her picture. Take a look at Nimrat Kaur's photo and Sumeet Vyas' hilarious comment.

Nimrat Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself holding a huge cup of coffee. She wrote that this is how she loves her coffee and asked her fans how do they like their coffee. Permanent Roommates actor Sumeet Vyas commented that this what you call a 'GRRRAANDE'. Actor Sudhanshu Pandey called her 'Bahubali' for holding a big cup of coffee. Take a look at Nimrat Kaur's photo here.

As soon as Nimrat shared the picture with her cup, fans flooded the comments section with all things nice. Some of them wrote that they love their coffee in the same way. A fan wrote that they wish the local coffee joint would offer a big cup of coffee just like the one in the picture. Others commented with laughing and heart emojis. Take a look at the comments on Nimrat Kaur's Instagram.

Nimrat took to her Instagram to share news about her upcoming film, Dasvi. She shared that the shoot of her film has begun and shared details about the characters of Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam. She also mentioned that she will be seen playing Bimla Devi in the film.

Nimrat Kaur's movies like Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, The Lunchbox and Airlift garnered a huge fan following. She was seen playing Ila in The Lunchbox opposite Irrfan Khan and Amrita Katyaal in Airlift. Nimrat Kaur's shows like Love Shots, The Test Case and the Fox show Wayward Pines are some of her notable works.

