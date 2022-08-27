Nimrat Kaur Slams Delta Air Lines Over Misplaced Luggage; Latter Issues Clarification

Actor Nimrat Kaur who was last seen in Dasvi alongside Abhishek Bachchan recently shared a 'horrifying ordeal' with an American airline. In a long post shared on her social media handle, Nimrat detailed her bad experience with Delta Air Lines after the actor's luggage was misplaced and damaged. Nimrat also shared pictures of her broken trolley bag on her social media handle. Post-Nimrat's allegations, the airlines issued an apology via their official Twitter handle.

Nimrat Kaur pens a long note slamming Delta Air Lines

Actor Nimrat Kaur recently travelled from Detroit to Mumbai, however, she lost her luggage while travelling with Delta Air Lines. She received it later but in a very bad condition. On Friday, Nimrat took to her official Twitter handle and shared her terrible experience along with sharing glimpses of her damaged luggage. The Lunchbox actor wrote, "@Delta, I've been informed your operations in India are no longer functional. Taking up this matter here to draw your attention to this horrifying ordeal and help me sort this highly stressful situation."

Nimrat described her terrifying experience and also revealed that one of her luggage is still missing while the other one is broken. She also attached pictures of her broken bag and wrote, "The shock and horror of this ongoing experience aside, I shudder to think if this sort of violation is possible with a passenger or a supposed privileged travel profile and access, what is even going on elsewhere. Not only am I mentally and physically exhausted with this 90-hour and counting, thoroughly disorienting ordeal, I am at my wits end with how this matter will be resolved and the overall harassment dealt with."

@Delta I’ve been informed your operations in India are no longer functional. Taking up this matter here to draw your attention to this horrifying ordeal and help me sort this highly stressful situation. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/DZjibFdtty — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 26, 2022

Delta Air Lines reacts to Nimrat Kaur's tweet

As soon as the post surfaced online, it took the internet by storm. Delta Air Lines also responded to the actor's allegation. The airline company tweeted, "Thank you for your patience. Our Baggage office is currently closed. They are open between the hours of 6 AM - 11:30 PM ET, 7 days a week. I will be transferring our full conversation to a Baggage representative who will be happy to assist you within their operating hours."

Image: Instagram/@NimratOfficial