Nimrat Kaur Talks About Importance Of Mental Health As School Subject

Nimrat Kaur, who plays a career counsellor in her recently released web series School of Lies, spoke about the importance of mental health. She shared her thoughts on how the education system plays a crucial role in developing a quality mindset. The actress added that institutions must encourage students to speak freely to their teachers, no matter what the issue or subject may be.

"Every school comes with its own philosophy and every institution has its own way of functioning. I feel any institution can be measured by the health of the conversations the students can have with their teachers and among themselves. And that must be encouraged," Nimrat Kaur told ANI.

Nimrat Kaur on mental health as a subject

In an interview with ANI, The Lunchbox actress said that there should be a subject at school on mental health, so as to understand it from a young age. She added that these days, children have access to information extremely early, so schools must play an active role in maintaining ceratin filters to balance out such influences on impressionable minds. "It must be mandatory to have mental health as a subject for people to understand at a very young age, to be sensitive to other people's needs," ANI quoted the actress saying.

The actress added, "Kids nowadays are much smarter and more aware than the times that I grew up in. There's exposure to a wide range of things that we discovered only as adults. There is a lot of pre-mature access to a lot of things and information as kids. Systems and filters must be maintained in schools, where the most balanced approach can be sought and sawed off."

Nimrat Kaur's recently released web series School of Lies, revolves around a 12-year-old boy who goes missing from a boarding school. The series premiered on June 2 and is currently streaming on the OTT platform. It stars Aamir Bashir and Sonali Kulkarni among others.