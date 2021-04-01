Nimrat Kaur Tests COVID-19 Negative; Boards A Flight To Resume The Shoot Of 'Dasvi'

Actor Nimrat Kaur took to the story section of her Instagram handle and shared a selfie, in which she had made a checklist before travelling amid the pandemic. Abiding by the COVID-19 norms, the actor underwent the COVID-19 tests. While placing a check-mark in front of "COVID Negative", she also listed "Beyond Over-Packed", "Pre-Travel Anxiety", "Favourite New Filter" and "Feeling Cute for All Of The Above" in her checklist. In the selfie, Nimrat can be seen lying on a bed while posing for the click. The picture, which was presumably clicked on Tuesday midnight, also read, "Wednesday".

Nimrat Kaur tests COVID-19 negative:

Hours after posting the above photo on her Instagram story, the actor shared a boomerang video. In the video clip, she can be seen at Mumbai airport while posing with her team. Captioning the video clip, she informed her Insta fam that she is gearing up to resume the shoot of her upcoming film, Dasvi, which will also feature Yami Gautam and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead. In the video, she can be seen in a pink kurta while sporting a white face mask.

A peek into Nimrat Kaur's Instagram account

The 39-year-old actor is an avid social media user as she keeps her fans posted with her whereabouts. In her latest post, which was shared on the occasion of Holi 2021, the actor extended wishes to her fans and followers, along with a selfie. "The spirit remains festive", wrote the actor in the caption. Meanwhile, she also wrote Holi wishes in Hindi and Punjabi. In the selfie photo, she can be seen sporting a traditional look while wearing a face mask. Take a look at the picture here.

On the professional front, Nimrat's last big-screen project was Akshay Kumar starrer Airlift, which released in 2016. After that Kaur was busy working on two International projects, Homeland and Wayward Pines. She was also seen in ALT Balaji's original web-series The Test Case. She played the character of Captain Shikha Sharma in the ten-episode series. The web-series garnered a positive response from the audience and the critics alike.

(Promo Image source: Nimrat Kaur Instagram)

