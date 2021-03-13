Nimrat Kaur's Birthday: Here Are Some Interesting Facts About 'Airlift' Actor

Bollywood actor Nimrat Kaur has always delighted her fans with her simple yet beautiful portrayal of many strong characters. Some of Nimrat Kaur’s films that garnered her high praises include Irrfan Khan starrer The Lunchbox and the blockbuster hit Airlift. On her 38th birthday, here are 15 lesser-known facts about the actor.

Nimrat Kaur’s trivia

· Nimrat was born on March 13, 1982, in Pilani, Rajasthan, but later moved to Noida along with her mother and sister.

· Her father Major Bhupender Singh was kidnapped by terrorists and killed in Kashmir. He was awarded the Shaurya Chakra posthumously post his demise.

· Nimrat has a sister names Rubina Singh who is a psychologist in Bangalore.

· Nimrat ventured into acting through theatre. She was part of many plays during her initial days which include Red Sparrow which was directed by popular actor and theatre director Manav Kaul.

· Nimrat is not only an actor but has a degree of B.Com (Hons) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University.

· Nimrat earned her first salary of ten thousand rupees at the age of 17 by performing in a musical skit at Auto Expo, Delhi.

· She was cast as the lead actress in the music video of Kumar Sanu’s song Tera Mera Pyar.

· Nimrat debuted in Bollywood in 2012 with Anurag Kashyap’s film Peddlers which revolves around the drug peddling business. It also featured actor Gulshan Devaiah.

· Nimrat became a household name after she was seen in an advertisement for the chocolate company, Cadbury.

· She also became a part of the famous American TV show, Homeland in its fourth season where she played the role of an ISI agent. In February 2020, she returned to the show for their final season again.

· She was also a part of another Americal Tv show called Wayward Pines and she essayed the role of Rebecca Yedlin.

· Nimrat was a vocal supporter of the Aarey forest movement and planted 70 trees in the area on her father’s 70th birthday along with her sister.

To celebrate my father’s life and his 70th Birth Anniversary, my sister and I planted 70 trees in the Aarey Forest area with the help of the incredibly committed and wonderful team of #GAIAConservationFoundation... pic.twitter.com/adGx7pi22z — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) October 25, 2020

· Nimrat Kaur’s family members share her love for pets and they have been feeding stray cats in Noida for many years now.

· She trained under legendary dancer Astad Deboo for one of her plays and paid her homage when he passed away last year.

· Nimrat's favourite childhood feast is Chole, Puri, and Halwa.