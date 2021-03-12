Nimrat Kaur's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'Airlift' Actor

Quick links:
Actor Nimrat Kaur, who mainly appears in Bollywood films and English web series, celebrates her birthday on March 13, 2021. Nimrat Kaur's age is 38 years old. Born into a Sikh family, Nimrat started her career first as a print model and then as a theatre actor. She appeared in various plays such as Baghdad Wedding in 2012, All About Women and Red Sparrow. She is popular for her role in Peddlers, which released in the year 2012.
It was in the year 2013 that she was noticed in a Cadbury Silk commercial. Since then she has appeared in numerous films. The list of popular Nimrat Kaur's movies includes One Night with the King, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, The Lunchbox, Airlift and many more. Nimrat has also appeared in television series such as Homeland as Tasneem Qureishi and Wayward Pines as Rebecca Yedlin. As we celebrate Nimrat Kaur's birthday, here’s a quiz to test how well you know the actor.
