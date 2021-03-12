Nimrat Kaur's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'Airlift' Actor

Actor Nimrat Kaur, who mainly appears in Bollywood films and English web series, celebrates her birthday on March 13, 2021. Nimrat Kaur's age is 38 years old. Born into a Sikh family, Nimrat started her career first as a print model and then as a theatre actor. She appeared in various plays such as Baghdad Wedding in 2012, All About Women and Red Sparrow. She is popular for her role in Peddlers, which released in the year 2012.

Nimrat Kaur's trivia

It was in the year 2013 that she was noticed in a Cadbury Silk commercial. Since then she has appeared in numerous films. The list of popular Nimrat Kaur's movies includes One Night with the King, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, The Lunchbox, Airlift and many more. Nimrat has also appeared in television series such as Homeland as Tasneem Qureishi and Wayward Pines as Rebecca Yedlin. As we celebrate Nimrat Kaur's birthday, here’s a quiz to test how well you know the actor.

Nimrat Kaur's quiz

Nimrat Kaur made her acting debut with a film in 2005. Name the film-

One Night with the King

Encounter

Peddlers

Yahaan

When was Encounter released?

2005

2006

2010

2008

What was the name of her role in Peddlers?

Sarah

Kuljeet

Muskaam Khurana

Ila

Name Nimrat’s film released in 2013, which was nominated for IIFA for Best actor

Peddlers

The Lunchbox

Airlift

Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana

What was the name of her role in Airlift?

Padu

Kuljeet

Sania

Amrita Katyaal

In 2016’s Airlift, Nimrat Kaur was featured alongside?

Akshay Kumar

Ayushmann Khurana

Irrfan Khan

Siddharth Menon

What is the name of the music video released in 2005 Nimrat has appeared in?

Chaandan Mein

Tera Mera Pyar

Ye Kya Hua

Ye Aashiqui

What is the name of Nimrat’s role in the 2017 web series, The Test Case?

Capt. Shikha Sharma

Capt. Arshi Malhotra

Capt. Amrita Katyaal

Capt. Muskaan

What is the name of Nimrat’s upcoming film?

Roohi

Time to Dance

Dasvi

Satyameva Jayate 2

What is the name of Nimrat’s role in 2016’s web series, Love Shots?

Shikha

Arshi

Anjali

Priyanka

Answers

Yahaan

2010

Kuljeet

The Lunchbox

Amrita Katyaal

Akshay Kumar

Tera Mera Pyar

Capt. Shikha Sharma

Dasvi

Arshi

Image Source: Nimrat Kaur's Twitter