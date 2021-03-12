Last Updated:

Nimrat Kaur's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'Airlift' Actor

On Nimrat Kaur's birthday, here's a quiz for all those who would like to find out how well they know the popular Bollywood actor. Take it & test yourself.

nimrat kaur's birthday

Actor Nimrat Kaur, who mainly appears in Bollywood films and English web series, celebrates her birthday on March 13, 2021. Nimrat Kaur's age is 38 years old. Born into a Sikh family, Nimrat started her career first as a print model and then as a theatre actor. She appeared in various plays such as Baghdad Wedding in 2012, All About Women and Red Sparrow. She is popular for her role in Peddlers, which released in the year 2012.

Nimrat Kaur's trivia

It was in the year 2013 that she was noticed in a Cadbury Silk commercial. Since then she has appeared in numerous films. The list of popular Nimrat Kaur's movies includes One Night with the King, Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, The Lunchbox, Airlift and many more. Nimrat has also appeared in television series such as Homeland as Tasneem Qureishi and Wayward Pines as Rebecca Yedlin. As we celebrate Nimrat Kaur's birthday, here’s a quiz to test how well you know the actor.

Nimrat Kaur's quiz

Nimrat Kaur made her acting debut with a film in 2005. Name the film-

  • One Night with the King
  • Encounter
  • Peddlers
  • Yahaan

When was Encounter released?

  • 2005
  • 2006
  • 2010
  • 2008

What was the name of her role in Peddlers?

  • Sarah
  • Kuljeet
  • Muskaam Khurana
  • Ila

Name Nimrat’s film released in 2013, which was nominated for IIFA for Best actor

  • Peddlers
  • The Lunchbox
  • Airlift
  • Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana

What was the name of her role in Airlift?

  • Padu
  • Kuljeet
  • Sania
  • Amrita Katyaal

In 2016’s Airlift, Nimrat Kaur was featured alongside?

  • Akshay Kumar
  • Ayushmann Khurana
  • Irrfan Khan
  • Siddharth Menon

What is the name of the music video released in 2005 Nimrat has appeared in?

  • Chaandan Mein
  • Tera Mera Pyar
  • Ye Kya Hua
  • Ye Aashiqui

What is the name of Nimrat’s role in the 2017 web series, The Test Case?

  • Capt. Shikha Sharma
  • Capt. Arshi Malhotra
  • Capt. Amrita Katyaal
  • Capt. Muskaan

What is the name of Nimrat’s upcoming film?

  • Roohi
  • Time to Dance
  • Dasvi
  • Satyameva Jayate 2

What is the name of Nimrat’s role in 2016’s web series, Love Shots?

  • Shikha
  • Arshi
  • Anjali
  • Priyanka

Answers

  • Yahaan
  • 2010
  • Kuljeet
  • The Lunchbox
  • Amrita Katyaal
  • Akshay Kumar
  • Tera Mera Pyar
  • Capt. Shikha Sharma
  • Dasvi
  • Arshi

READ | Nimrat Khaira: All you need to know about the super talented Punjabi singer and actor
