Nirbhaya Verdict: Tanushree Dutta Asks 'how Many Will You Hang', Says Death Not Solution

Tanushree Dutta had mixed feelings after the Patiala House Court issued a death warrant against the four accused in the horrific Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case of 2012. The actor said it was a ‘relief’ for her loved ones, but at the same time, death penalty was not the solution. She said that weeding out the seeds of poison and an effort on a grassroot level, where people don’t even think of committing such an act, was the need of the hour.

When asked about the verdict in an interview with ANI, Tanushree said, “Crimes against women have been on the rise. The Nirbhaya case happened in 2012 and the Hyderbad case (Disha) happened recently. I have said it before, how many will you hang?

"The problem is elsewhere. It is important to weed out the seed of poison. I understand the four of them have got death penalty, and of course it is justice for Nirbhaya’s family members,” she continued.

She said, "They had done such a barbaric act that everyone wished that they’d get such a punishment. But are the cases of violence crime reducing because of it? It was always known, ever since they got arrested that they were going to be hanged, still the Hyderabad case happened right?”

When asked about the 7-year delay in achieving justice, the Aasqhiq Banaya Aapne star said, "The law has been slow. I have been saying it. Despite the hype over the case, and being fast-tracked, it took seven years, but so many cases of gangrape happen.

She added, "In some of them, the woman doesn’t die and her condition is not as bad as this, but her life gets ruined, But there have been cases for 10 years, and they have not got justice. You see the case of Bhanwari Devi, she has become old and 2-3 accused have also passed away, but she has not received justice.”

She also said, “Even courts have started punishing more since violent crimes have become more violent. What is this? This is barbaric."

Tanushree added, "I feel there is an issue in the psychology and mindset and changing this is very important. Otherwise, how much ever you fast-track, and make law and order situation efficient and more people are hanged, and maybe you’ll see more death penalties (but it will be pointless)”

Tanushree agreed that it was a relief for Nirbhaya’s family, “It is a relief for them, but I have mixed feelings, because such a situation should not come that one has to hang four people. I am wondering how could they become so wicked."

"I wonder if the society is creating such monsters. I also wonder how their childhoods were since it is a theory in psychology that those people do such acts when it takes place with them too. My point is I’m trying to look for a solution, death is never the solution,” the actor concluded.

On what she hopes to see in the future, the actor said, “I am waiting for the day when such crimes and rapes stop happening, I’m very conflicted, I don’t want to make statement and influence when it is a matter of life and death."

"I'm waiting for that era where people don’t even think to hurt anyone, forget about rape and gangrape, I want to take efforts to create such a situation. We have to deal on a grassroots level where we don’t even think like that. At the same time, you can’t say it is not right because for those who lost their loved ones, it’s obvious they want to see a punishment like this because their hearts are burning.”

Tanushree's response follows a significant breakthrough, with the Patiala House Court issuing death warrants for 4 of Nirbhaya's rapists and setting 7 am on January 22 as the hanging date. The accused may proceed with any legal proceedings till then.

