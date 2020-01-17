Nishant Dahiya's Character Poster As Roger Binny In '83 Revealed; See Pic

Nishant Dahiya is an Indian actor who is known for his work in films like Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Titoo MBA, Meri Pyaari Bindu, and Kedarnath. He will also be starring in Ranveer Singh's forthcoming film, '83.

Recently the official Twitter handle of '83 confirmed that Nishant Dahiya will be a part of the movie,'83. Take a look at some more details about Nishant Dahiya.

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh Asked By Netizens When He Is Giving Them The 'Good News'

Everything you need to know about Nishant Dahiya

The movie is based on how India brought home its first-ever world cup, beating West Indies in 1983. Nishant Dahiya's role in the upcoming movie is of a right-arm fast-medium bowler Roger Binny. It is one of the important characters that Nishant Dahiya will play in the movie.

However, Nishant Dahiya's official look from the movie was recently revealed. His hair is curly and he has kept a neat moustache for his look in the film. Furthermore, Gully Boy actor Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of Kapil Dev in the movie. Ranveer Singh also posted some pictures of other characters who will be a part of the '83 film. The movie is all set to release on April 10, 2020.

ALSO READ | 'Ranveer Singh Is Full Of Life', Says Kapil Dev On His Bonding With The '83 Star

ALSO READ | Ranveer Singh’s Reply To Saqib Saleem’s Picture Is Too Cute To Miss

ALSO READ | These Hilarious Memes On Ranveer Singh's Movies Will Leave You In Spli

Image Courtesy: '83 Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.