Nishikant Kamat's Death: Sandeep Kulkarni Shares Fond Memory Of Late Director

Popular actor Sandeep Kulkarni has worked in many Hindi as well as Marathi films. The latter is most popular for his role as Madhav Apte in Nishikant Kamat’s Dombivali Fast. Prominent director Nishikant Kamat passed away on August 17, 2020. Many celebrities from the industry offered their heartfelt condolences to the late filmmaker and his family. Sandeep Kulkarni was also amongst the late director’s friends who offered his heartfelt condolence by sharing a fond memory of the late director.

Sandeep Kulkarni shares memory with Nishikant Kamat

The good old days ...where @nishikantkamat and I shared the glory of our film #Dombivlifast at its peak when mr #AmirKhan gave the #PIIF award for the best film these everlasting memories will ever stay my friend..RIP @soumitrapote @FilmHistoryPic @mataonline @PuneTimesOnline pic.twitter.com/zlb76CQbUo — Sandeep Kulkarni (@KulkarrniSandip) August 17, 2020

Sandeep Kulkarni took to Twitter to share one of his most cherished memories with Nishikant Kamat. Along with a throwback picture, Sandeep Kulkarni shared that the old picture was from the time when they shared the glory of their film Dombivli Fast. He shared that actor Aamir Khan had given them an award for the best film at the Pune International Film Festival.

He further wrote that these everlasting memories will be staying with him forever. A few days back when Nishikant Kamat was admitted to the hospital, Sandeep Kulkarni shared the news with the latter's fans and updated about his health. The actor mentioned that Nishikant Kamat had been hospitalised and will get back soon, healthier.

Directed by Nishikant Kamat, the Marathi film Dombivli Fast starred Sandeep Kulkarni along with actors Shilpa Tulaskar, Sandesh Jadhav, Srushti Bhokse and Balkrishna Shinde. The film follows an educated, cultured man who decides to take matters in his own hands after he gets tired of the injustice around him.

Nishikant Kamat's death

Nishikant Kamat was a prominent director and actor and some of his remarkable works include Dombivali Fast, Evano Oruvan, Lai Bhaari, Drishyam, and Rocky Handsome. The actor-director was admitted to AIG Hospitals, Gachibowli on July 31, 2020. He passed away in Hyderabad on August 17, 2020, Monday after being diagnosed with liver disease.

