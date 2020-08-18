Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: Abhishek Bachchan Expresses Grief On His Demise

Acclaimed filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away on August 17, 2020. His untimely death sent shockwaves in the Indian film industry. Various celebrities took to social media and expressed their grief over the demise of Nishikant Kamat. Abhishek Bachchan mourned the death of the filmmaker through a post on his official Twitter handle. Here is what the actor wrote:

Abhishek Bachchan mourns Nishikant Kamat's death

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and expressed his grief as Nishikant Kamat passed away on August 17. He shared a few words on the micro-blogging platform. Abhishek Bachchan wrote, “Rest in peace, dear Nishi. Our plans remain unfinished... my thoughts and prayer to him and his family.” Check out his tweet post the demise of the filmmaker.

Rest in peace dear Nishi. Our plans remain unfinished.... my thoughts and prayer to him and his family. ðŸ™ðŸ½ — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 17, 2020

Within a few hours, the post of Abhishek Bachchan received over 391 comments and retweets, and 12,300 likes. Numerous fans of the late filmmaker paid their tributes by writing in the comment section. They also placed the hashtag RIP Nishikant Kamat in their replies to the tweet.

Bollywood expresses condolences

Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, John Abraham, Sidharth Malhotra, Soha Ali Khan, and Randeep Hooda, among others, mourned Nishikant Kamat’s death. They shared social media posts to pay tribute to the late filmmaker and actor. John Abraham posted a picture and wrote "â€ªWill not get over this. Rest in peace Nishikant Kamat”. Sidharth Malhotra expressed his condolence and called it ‘another loss’ in the industry on Twitter.

Also read: Nishikant Kamat Passes Away, Celebs Mourn 'Drishyam' Director's Death

Also read: Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: John Abraham Says, 'Will Not Get Over This'

According to media reports, filmmaker Nishikant Kamat had been suffering from Chronic Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years. He succumbed to the liver ailment in a private hospital in Hyderabad on August 17, 2020, Monday. Earlier that day, the director was in a critical condition, and numerous celebrities wished for his speedy recovery through social media. However, Nishikant Kamat’s health worsened by the end of the day, which led to his demise.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wishes Ranveer Singh On His 35th Birthday; See Post Here

Also read: Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.