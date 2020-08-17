Nishikant Kamat's demise: Arjun Rampal, Vicky Kaushal & other celebs pay tribute

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat who is best known for delivering films like Drishyam and Daddy breathed his last on August 17. The 50-year old filmmaker was earlier admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on July 31 due to chronic liver disease and secondary infections. He was undergoing treatment for cirrhosis of the liver after he suffered a relapse and was in critical condition. Since the news of his demise broke the Internet, an array of Bollywood stars took to their social media handles to mourn the demise of the ace director. Actor Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Rampal, Mukesh Chhabra, and Renuka Sahane were a few who have penned their tribute for the director on social media.

Bollywood celebs mourn Nishikant Kamt's demise

Arjun Rampal who was fortunate enough to work with the director in 2017 film Daddy was devastated after hearing the news of the passing away of his friend. The actor offered condolence on Twitter with a post and wrote that the director has now moved on to another realm. He further wrote that his smile, their peaceful demeanor, and the director will be dearly missed by all. Vicky Kaushal too penned his heartfelt condolence on his Instagram story where he sent of his prayers to the family of the great director so that they are able to bear the huge loss.

Read: Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: Ajay Devgn Mourns 'Drishyam' Director's Death

Read: Nishikant Kamath Passes Away: Netizens Pay Tributes After The Director's Demise

Another gloom sets over us today as a dear friend and wonderful person Nishikant moves on to another realm. Your smile, your peaceful demeanour and just you shall be missed my friend. No more suffering Rip. #RIPNishikantKamat — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) August 17, 2020

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra also mourned the demise of Madaari director where he wrote the name of the director along with a broken heart emoticon and a sad face. Apart from mourning the loss, the director was also among the ones who updated fans with the condition of the director on Twitter. Mukesh sent in prayers to the director who was earlier battling with the disease in the hospital. Actress Renuka Shahane also sent in her prayers to the family with folded hand emoticons.

Arshad Warsi also expressed his sadness over the demise of the great director on Twitter and wrote that talented director and a great person will always be missed. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh offered his heeart warming condolence to the director and his family. The actor wrote that Nishikant was not just a great director but even a dear friend of the actor whom he remebers as a man full full of energy and hope.

RIP #NishikantKamath you will be missed. Talented director & a great guy... — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) August 17, 2020

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of not just a great director but even a dear friend, a man who I remember as someone full of energy and hope ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ™ðŸ» God bless your soul #NishikantKamat sir. Gone too soon ðŸ™ðŸ»ðŸ’” — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) August 17, 2020

Statement from the hospital

“Mr. Nishikant Kamat (50 years, Male) was admitted to AIG Hospitals on July 31 2020 with complains of fever and excessive fatigue. It was diagnosed that he was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr. Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. Since yesterday, he developed respiratory failure and hypotension. Despite maximum efforts from Hepatologists, Gastroenterologists, Pulmonologists and Intensivists, his condition deteriorated eventually leading to multiple organ failure. Today, from afternoon onwards his vital parameters started declining and at 1624 hrs he succumbed to his illness. Our condolences are with his family, friends and fans”.

The director was reported to be in a critical condition earlier last week and was admitted to AIG hospital in Gachibowli in Hyderabad. According to PTI, the medical facility revealed in a statement on August 12 that Kamat was hospitalized for abdominal distention and jaundice. He was later diagnosed with chronic liver disease and his condition was described to be ‘critical but stable’. He had suffered from liver cirrhosis in the past, which had relapsed and Kamat was undergoing treatment for the same.

Read: Nishikant Kamath Passes Away: Nimrat Kaur, Randeep Hooda Mourn His Demise

Read: 'Drishyam' Director Nishikant Kamat Passes Away At 50

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.