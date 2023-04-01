Nita Ambani Steals The Show With Her Performance At NMACC Event | WATCH

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration ceremony took place in Mumbai on Friday (March 30). The star-studded event was attended by several celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Sidharth Malhotra among others. The centre’s founder, Nita Ambani, also did a special performance in The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation on the song Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram at the event.

Nita wore a pink and red embellished lehenga for the performance with Intricate gold jaal and sequin decorations, bead and mirror work, and exquisite brocade stitching. She added a half-sleeved top-style blouse with a round neckline, substantial gold taar decorations, and embroidered borders to complete the traditional look.

Sharing the glimpses of the performance on their official Instagram handle, NMACC wrote, “Starting her Bharatnatyam journey at the age of 6, Nita M Ambani has always had the heart of a dancer. Watch her special performance in 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation' exclusively choreographed for the grand launch.”

Check out the full performance here:

Talking about the “realisation of a lifelong dream”, Nita Ambani said at the event, “It's an ode to our nation, the Cultural Centre aims to preserve and promote Indian arts. I hope our spaces nurture and inspire talent, bringing together communities from across India and the globe.”

More about Nita Ambani's NMACC

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre will be located within the Jio World Centre, which is situated at the centre of Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. It is said to be a hub for arts and humanities, supporting works that span across multiple disciplines.

The Cultural Centre features a total of three art spaces, consisting of a 2,000-seat Grand Theatre, a 250-seat Studio Theatre, and a dynamic 125-seat Cube. The highlight of the Cultural Centre is the Art House, which is a four-storey space only to be used for hosting a massive array of visual arts. The art space will feature works of the finest artistic geniuses across India as well as the work.

The concourse for the Cultural Centre features public arts from acclaimed artists throughout the globe. One of the works that are displayed in the centre’s concourses is Kamal Kunj, which is among India’s largest Pichwai paintings.