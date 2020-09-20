Disha Case: 'Obvious & Expected,' Says Nitesh Rane On Mumbai Police's 'dialled 100' Denial

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Thursday claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian dialled '100' - meaning she called the police - after the alleged party which she attended in Juhu on June 8, the day she died. Seemingly dispelling that the last call from Disha Salian's phone was to the police emergency service, the Mumbai Police on Friday said that her last phone call was to a friend.

"The last call from Disha Salian's phone was made to her friend Ankita. The claim that she tried to dial 100 the last time, is false," ANI quoted a Mumbai Police official as saying. Countering Mumbai Police's statement, Nitesh Rane speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the Sunday Debate said that he was "expecting the Mumbai Police to come out and deny that she did not call the police."

The BJP MLA said, "It was a very obvious expected answer from them because if they would have agreed to us, then the case would have been open and shut. According to my information, the 100 number phone call was definitely made and the CBI knows about it, Smita Parikh has also informed it to the CBI. They have the proof and the Mumbai Police is under pressure so they are going to say this. I am very clear in whatever I am saying."

#SSRDishaHomicide | I was just observing why this case isn't going in the right direction; I was curious why Rohan Rai wasn't called as first witness: Nitesh Rane, MLA, Maharashtra BJP pic.twitter.com/0iVCzrTfPe — Republic (@republic) September 20, 2020

#SSRDishaHomicide | 2 deaths are intertwined. Disha called '100'. It is impossible for Police not to react to a '100' call unless there's hydraulic pressure. If one dials '100' & cuts, immediately police calls back: MR Venkatesh, Political Analyst & Lawyer https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei — Republic (@republic) September 20, 2020

'Very systematic way to hide things'

The BJP MLA went on to say "It is not a suicide, it is a murder." Speaking about Disha's post-mortem report, he said, "The provisional post-mortem report was done on the 11th of June. Generally, the detailed post-mortem report comes in three months, that is the procedure. Now, three months have passed -- June, July, August and now we are towards the end of September. The detailed post-mortem report of Disha Salian has not even been released, so this is a very systematic way to hide things."

"And, obviously, something happened on the night of 8th June, there was an assault on her and that is why the flow of events you see, The disappearance of Rohan Rai, her dialling 100, calling her London friend and panicking. This is a clear case of murder and not suicide and that is why Rohan Rai is absconding. Rohan Rai told me that is something wrong that happened to her in June 8 party and that shattered Disha. He is so scared to tell what happened," Nitesh Rane added.

Disha Salian had fallen to her death from the 14th floor flat of a building in Mumbai’s Malad on the intervening night of June 8 and 9. The flat was the one in which Rohan Rai had been living in, and reportedly one they were planning to move in after their marriage. The Mumbai Police had called it a 'suicide', though speculations have been rife about the mysterious circumstances. Nitesh Rane has demanded that Rohan Rai be summoned by the CBI and that Rai is currently in hiding.

